A Recap Of this Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Will has a 3 and a half horsepower rotary power motor with a Briggs and Stratton mower, FREE of charge. To arrange a pick-up in Alford, give him a call at (413) 446-4022.

2) New England's George Reeves, Kevin Titus (aka Superman) STILL has a 2002 vintage # 3 Monte Carlo race car in excellent condition for $7,000 or he will take best offer. Only serious buyers should contact him at 1-860-453-4219.

3) Chuck checked in from "Lovely Lee" as he has a self-sharpening person propelled push Fiskars 18 inch lawn mower priced at $100 firm. For more details, call (413) 243-0675.

4) A listener in Great Barrington has a FREE 7 foot spruce tree. To arrange a pick-up, phone (413) 528-5611.

5) Al from Housatonic has a pair of items for sale including an outdoor patio table with glass top which needs a fresh coat of paint for only $20 and 5 80 pound bags of concrete for $2 a piece. Take the whole set for just $10. If interested, call 1-518-428-2618.

6) A listener from the Great Barrington area has a trampoline for only $100 or best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 528-9406.

7) Sherry in Pittsfield is looking for a 22 to 26 foot travel trailer. must be in excellent condition. If you can assist in her quest, give her a call at (413) 329-3022.

8) Maureen checked in from "Marvelous Monterey". She has a 2014 black Honda Rebel motorcycle with windshield, cobra crash bars and custom covers. The bike only has 79 miles and the whole package is available for $2800 or she will take best offer. For more information, call her at (413) 528-0025.