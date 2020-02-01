A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener has a 1999 4 speed Subaru Impreza station wagon with 126 thousand miles. The vehicle needs a little TLC before hitting the road and is available for the incredible price of $900 or she will take best offer. If interested, phone (413) 429-7931.

2) A listener is looking for a single bed or a love seat couch that also moonlights as a bed. If you can assist in her quest, call (413) 274-5010.

3) "Honda Bob" checked in from Housatonic. He STILL has a quartet of Michelin tires (model # 225-75-16) mounted on Jeep Grand Cherokee mag wheels for the low price of $300, firm. He also has a Shoui extra extra TC 10 large helmet (model # RF-1200) for only $475 or he will take best offer and a Canon Rebel camera kit including a 55 and 300 millimeter lens, carrying case and sim cards all for $400 or best offer. For more details, give him a call at (413) 274-3867.

4) Keith has a 4 foot wide Woods RM-360 finish mower with a 3 point hitch available for $500 firm. For more information, call (413) 281-5358.

5) Nick has an assortment of items available which include a pair of 800 watt spectrum grow lights, firmly priced at $75 and a size 5, vintage black, onyx and gold ring that dates back to 1927 for the awesome, firm price of $100. You can reach him at (413) 528-5611.