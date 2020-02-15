A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Linda got things off and rolling as she has a propane gas stove for the incredible price of $250 or she will take best offer. To arrange a pick-up in Great Barrington, give her a call at (413) 528-4204.

2) Kathy STILL has a 1999 Subaru Impreza station wagon with all wheel drive and manual transmission. The vehicle has 126,000 miles and it could be yours for the low price of $900 or she'll take best offer. You can arrange an appointment to check out this vehicle in Housatonic by phoning (413) 429-7931.

3) A listener from Egremont has a vintage Pilot stereo console with Girard turntables, speakers and built-in cabinet. This item needs some restoration and is available for only $75 or best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 429-7667.

4) Reggie has an assortment of items including a 2006 Suzuki 1400-CC Boulevard motorcycle with windshield, saddle bag and other accessories plus an assortment of NASCAR collectibles, various amounts of paper currency and bagged coins, knives and comic books. All are available for best offer. For more information, call (413) 362-0829.

5) Pierre checked in from "beautiful" Becket as he is looking for a good quality living room set and is STILL in search of vintage collectible signs. He also is selling a set of tires with rims from a 2008 Toyota Tundra for the incredible price of $100, firm. More details are available by giving him a call at (413) 441-2239.