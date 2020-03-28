A Recap Of this Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener is looking for a sewing machine and embroidery kit for her grand daughter. If you can help her out, call (413) 274-6228.

2) Tom checked in from South Egremont with an array of items including a tri-fold hard Tonneau cover for a 6 and a half foot bed for a Chevy or G-M-C pick-up truck priced at $550, a John Deere 425 lawn tractor with all-wheel steering. a 60 inch mower and a brand new hydro turn snow plow available for $3,500 and a 2015 12 foot Cargo Mate with a 12 foot enclosed trailer, v-nose, electric brakes and ramp back door for only $3,000. All these items are also available for best offer. For more information, call (413) 528-0076.

3) "Honda Bob" has an assortment of items including a Canon Rebel camera kit with 55 millimeter and 300 millimeter lenses, sand disc cards and carrying case, a H-J-C, C-L 17 extra large black motorcycle helmet with stripes and a extra extra large Shoei R-F model 1200 motorcycle helmet. Call (413) 274-3867 to negotiate a price for any or all of these items aforementioned.

4) Pierre is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs. If you can assist him in his quest, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.

5) Bill in Egremont has a 1989 Ford Thunderbird super coupe, sale priced at only $1,200 or he will take best offer and assorted baseball cards available for the firm price of $250. To inquire further, phone (413) 429-7667.