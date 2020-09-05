A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Mary in West Stockbridge started things off as she has some FREE items in stock including cardinal decorations, a king size bed and a 3 by 4 foot safe which needs to be picked up in person. Mary also has a set of Pfaltzgraff dishes available for best offer. To inquire further, give her a call at (413) 281-2496.

2) Lou checked in from South egremont as he has an antique iron glass top outdoor lawn table for the low price of $150 or he will take best offer, a Scotts 3000 spreader and a Ames easy roller garden cart, both priced firm at $25 a piece and a wheel barrow for $35, firm. For further details, call (413) 528-6492.

3) A woman in the Sheffield area is looking for a portable handicapped ramp. If you can assist in her quest, phone (413) 229-2479.

4) A listener has a wood splitter available for $600 or best offer. if interested, call (413) 717-5376.

5) Lynn in Sheffield has 7 canaries for sale and triangle hand made shawls in assorted colors all for $50 a piece. She also has winter scarves for 430 a piece and is looking for a 5 gallon wet-dry shop vac. For more information, call (413) 429-6180.

6) Bob from New Marlborough has a 1957 International utility farm tractor sale priced at $3,000 or he will take best offer, a truck step bumper and a diamond plate aluminum tool box with keys. Both items are priced at $125 or he'll take best offer and a kitchen table with 6 chairs for the incredible, firm price of $75. Call (413) 229-8628.

