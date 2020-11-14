A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Glen checked in from Bachetti Auto Sales in Sheffield. He has a brand new wood furnace that was used for one season. This item is available for $650 or best offer and includes a glass face with blower. If purchased locally, he will offer FREE delivery. If interested, call 1-860-671-1447.

2) Frank in Great Barrington has an assortment of items for all audio buffs including a pair of Rotel stereo compact disc changers, an AM/FM stereo receiver and a pair of stand-up speakers. The entire package sells for $400 or he will take best offer. For more information, give him a call at (413) 528-1832.

3) John from Berkshire Brochure Display in Stockbridge has a large dog cage available for only $50 or best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 298-4045.

4) Mike from New Marlborough has a small Jaffe cider-wine press machine for $225, and a Thulie 2 bicycle car rack for the unbeatable price of $125. He will also take best offer on any these items aforementioned. For more details, phone (413) 229-8975.

5) Donna in Great Barrington has a quartet of furniture items for sale including a sleeper sofa, a pair of upholstered chairs with wood trim and a swivel chair. She will take best offer for any or all of these pieces that will accent your living room. Give her a call at (413) 528-2085.

