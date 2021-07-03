A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Chris and Nick checked in from Great Barrington as they have a 2005 Honda Shadow Spirit 750-CC motorcycle with 15,000 miles. This bike is in excellent condition and is available for $3,000 or they will take best offer. For more details, give them a call at (413) 528-5611.

2) Louie made another appearance from Alford as he has a quartet of items for sale including a rigid shop vac for $125, a small size shop vac for ONLY $75, a 3 tier tool box available for $150 and a battery operated electric winch that hooks to the back of a pick-up truck for just $50. ALL prices are firm. To inquire further, call (413) 329-4965.

3) Joey from Great Barrington is looking for a used 2 wheel drive, 8 cylinder pick-up truck with an 8 foot bed.. he is willing to spend up to $500 on this specific item. He also has 4 studded snow tires for a Ford Focus (model # 195R-65-15) for the firm price of $300. For more information, call (413)645-3108.

4) Reggie once again checked in from Great Barrington as he has a pair of medium brown captain's chairs and a couch, FREE of charge. He also has a 2007 Mercedes E-550 vehicle with a V-8 engine and tons of accessories included available for best offer. If interested, phone (413) 362-0829.

5) Tom from South Egremont has an assortment of items including a 125-CC 3 speed 4 wheeler with reserve for ONLY $650, oxygen acetelene cutting and welding torches torches with carrying cases along with a pair of used tanks included, all for $275, a John Deere X-300 20 horse power hydrostatic lawn tractor with a 48 inch mower priced at $1,500. He also has a pair of vintage Speedex tractors from 1939 to 1941 with attachments. keep in mind, the engines are not installed and must be put together. these items are available for best offer for serious buyers only. More information can be obtained by calling (413) 528-0076.

6) A listener from "Lovely Lee" has an antique mahogany hutch with glass front and a cross hatch design priced at $500, firm. To arrange for a pick-up, call (413) 243-0675.

7) "Lucky 7" belongs to a listener in Great Barrington as she has a Cafe 24 deluxe edition felt women's bicycle with plenty of extras. If you would like to own this 2 wheeled vehicle, give her a call at (413) 528-0263.

