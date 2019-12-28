A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Greg Bachetti from Sheffield has a unique vehicle for sale: it's a 2007 silver Dodge ram 3500 truck with a 5.9 diesel engine with 46 thousand miles and zero rust. It also includes a mega cal dooley with Laramie package. He is asking $37,900 or best offer. Come on out to the route 7 show room in Sheffield to check it out or phone (413) 528-5410.

2) Honda Bob checked in from Housatonic with a pair of items including 4 16 inch Michelin tires mounted for a Jeep Grand Cherokee including mag wheels and rims. The whole set of wheels is firmly priced at $300 and if you want to be creative in your picture-taking skills, he is also selling a Canon Rebel camera kit with a 55 millimeter and a 300 millimeter zoom lens and a carrying case is included. The whole package is available for $350 firm. To inquire further, call (413) 274-3867.

3) A listener is looking for an adult size 4 wheeler vehicle. If you can assist in her quest, call (413) 329-3032.

4) Gary out in Alford has a 10 inch Craftsman table saw for the firm price of $100. For more information, call (413) 528-4150.