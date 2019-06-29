A Rockin’ Good Time In South County Tonight

Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes will be making a stop here in the beautiful Berkshires as they will take center stage this Saturday evening at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington. Showtime is at 8 pm.

The New Jersey based band began their musical journey back in 1974 as they were breaking into the music scene around the same time as Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band got their start as both groups were playing concerts at local venues throughout the Jersey shore and the rest is history.

Lead singer John Lyon and his band mates bring some high-energy performances to their loyal audience and some of the musical selections on tonight's performance include a great cover of Sam Cooke's "Having A Party", "Don't Wanna Go Home", "Fever", "Talk To Me", "trapped Again" and "This Time It's For Real".

Tickets are still available as they are priced between $35 and $70. Call the Mahaiwe box office at (413) 528-0100 or log on to their web site by going here. If you want to learn more about this iconic group, stop by at this web site and experience a stroll down memory lane plus updated information on their upcoming events.

Tonight's concert is sponsored by The Barrington Brewery located at 426 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. Southside Johnny recently caught up with WSBS' Ron Carson for a LIVE appearance on his midday show. We will post that audio so you can take a listen to some fantastic stories he shared with us during his days starting out in The Garden State. Stand by as Johnny shares some interesting tid bits regarding "The Boss" during this chat which will be worth listening from start to finish.

(The following information was sent to WSBS via a press release by The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo of Southside Johnny courtesy of his Facebook group page)