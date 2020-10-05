A Round Of Golf For A Worthy Cause

Attention all golfers: FORE!!! Grab those golf clubs and make sure your caddy is also present and accounted for as a fantastic event is ready to go here in our tri-state region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt on many outdoor events, but one piece of good news is duffers can actually par-take in the standard 18 hole golf game as proper social distancing guidelines have been enforced at courses nationwide resulting in the outdoor activity to be deemed a safe haven and all players participating are wearing their masks for added protection.

This Friday, October 9th you can enjoy a great day of golf south of the border at The Canaan Country Club, located at 74 High Street in neighboring Canaan, Connecticut. Get your teams together while you enjoy hitting the links inn high fashion. You're encouraged to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win some cool prizes chances with all proceeds to assist The Great Barrington VFW.

For more information OR to sign-up call (413) 717-7685. In case of inclement weather, they will reschedule this annual event for Friday, October 16th.

