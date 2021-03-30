A Safe Way To Celebrate Easter

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to linger, we are trying to return towards a sense of normalcy in our community as necessary precautions are being implemented to make sure that everyone stays safe during these trying times. A similar situation will be rule of thumb throughout the village and town of Sheffield this weekend.

Last year, Sheffield Volunteer Hose Company # 1 held their 1st annual "Easter Wave Parade". which yielded positive response throughout the town and village. They plan to repeat the process on Sunday, April 4th as all residents can participate in this holiday staple by wearing their masks and keep within social distancing guidelines. they should remain within the confines of their property and should NOT congregate with neighbors or friends.

Here is a detailed parade route as the fire company plans to make the rounds within a 2 hour window between the hours of 10 am and 12 noon: You can obtain more information by liking their Facebook page.

10 am to 10:15 am:

South Main and Main Streets, Root and Cobble lanes, Salisbury Road, Berkshire School Road, Maple Avenue and Hewins St.

10:15 to 11 am:

Shunpike Road, Alum Hill, Polikoff Road, plus the east and west sides of Bunce and Clayton Roads.

11 am to 11:15 am:

School Street, Route 7A, East Main Street, West Stahl Road, North Main Street, Pike Road west and Route 7A north.

11:15 to 11:30 am:

South Main Street, northbound Berkshire School Road, North Undermountain Road, The Berkshire School Campus and route 41 north.

11:30 am to 11:45 am:

Curtis and Bow Wow Roads, Miller Avenue, Main Street, Maple Avenue and Home Road.

11:45 am to 12 Noon:

Home Road towards Great Barrington, East Sheffield Road, Boardman Street, Maple Avenue, Main-Sheffield Plain, Egremont-Sheffield Road, Rebellion Road, Lime Kiln Road, North Main Street and Depot Square.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS courtesy of The Sheffield Volunteer Hose Company # 1's Facebook page)