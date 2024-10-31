A Scary Locale Is Discovered IN MA Pioneer Valley

There is a section in this Massachusetts town where colonial troops mustered for war against British soldiers, where colonists drank in raucous taverns and discussed grievances against the crown. Citizens helped a famous colonel go on to defeat the British in Boston; and they were buried in the town's oldest cemetery.

(Photo image of UFO couple courtesy of Arno & Kathy Pinsonnault)

This historic place was once the town center, located a mile north of Main Street off Route 32 on the way to Ware. And guess who went over to inspect the territory: Our one and only UFO couple, Arno & Kathy Pinsonnault embarked on their latest journey that took them east of Springfield.

(Photo image of cemetery entrance courtesy of Kathy Pinsonnault)

They were trying to see if there were apparitions or spirits prowling around the vicinity. Here is a video clip upon their arrival: (Coming your way when we connect to article)

Bob Ring a former state trooper who serves as chairman of the Palmer Historic Commission. Here is what he mentions about the final resting place for those who were active during the 18th century:

"It's such a quiet, remote area now but this was the commercial and civic center of town for 50 years. This is where people came to meet and get things done."

Palmer's first settlers were Presbyterian dissenters from the Church of England. After the group was unwelcome in Boston and Worcester, they headed west and settled in Palmer.

Ring added: "They built themselves a house of worship in 1798 along with a civics meeting area and that's where they conducted business,"

Trees and vines combined with natural decay are reclaiming the land and destroying the building's stone foundation.

(Photo image of Palmer Cemetery courtesy of Kathy Pinsonnault)

Nearby, in better shape, stands a monument placed where troops from Palmer mustered and went on to fight in the French & Indian, Revolutionary Wars and the War of 1812. But the focal point of this entire area is the land that ties it all together, is the Palmer Center Cemetery which was founded in 1734. For more information on this eerie stopover, log on to their web site by going here.

Eric Raymond and Bob Ring, law enforcement veterans, are trying to preserve, protect, and defend their town's history. They are petitioning to have the Pioneer Valley cemetery and it's immediate area listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

(Photo image of tombstones courtesy of Kathy Pinsonnault)

Raymond says this designation could generate funds to maintain the cemetery:

"A lot of the stones are falling down. They're cracked. They're breaking. They're unreadable. And we want to make sure we can preserve that and know who's buried here before we can't get that information anymore".

BOTTOM LINE: A Halloween related story that fits the bill on this October 31st. Explore the scenery, if you dare!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.masslive.com/living/2012/10/palmer_center_cemetery_repository_of_earliest_town_history.html)

