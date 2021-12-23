A Second Large Scale COVID Vaccine Booster Clinic At BCC in Pittsfield

The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative is holding a second large-scale COVID-19 Vaccine booster clinic in January. This after the collaborative held an initial large-scale booster clinic on December 18th. That clinic filled up according to the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative run getvaccinatedberkshires.org website.

This newly scheduled booster clinic has been scheduled for Saturday, January 8th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Paterson Field House, located across the street from the main campus buildings of Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield.

The clinic is making available first and second doses, as well as booster doses...

The vaccine collaborative says that eligible residents can get Pfizer and Moderna doses. Adults 18 and older can choose which vaccine they prefer. However, children ages 5 to 17 will be limited to the Pfizer shots. Further, teenagers ages 16 to 17 can receive only a Pfizer booster. Younger children will have to wait, as they are not at this time eligible for booster vaccine shots.

Preregistration is required for the clinic...

You can go to getvaccinatedberkshires.org to sign up for this second large-scale clinic.

You can also get more information about vaccines at this link:

https://www.berkshirehealthsystems.org/vaccination-information

And with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, many people are interested in learning more about Monoclonal Antibody Therapy, which can help those with mild COVID symptoms avoid becoming severely ill, and avoid having to be admitted to a hospital. It is available in a few locations in Berkshire County.

You can find out more about Monoclonal Antibody Therapy at this link:

https://www.berkshirehealthsystems.org/monoclonal

