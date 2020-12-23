A Series Of Zoom Lectures To Start Off 2021

The Bidwell House Museum in "Marvelous Monterey", Massachusetts presents the second of three Zoom lectures as part of their series " Hidden In Plain Sight: Native peoples and Struggles to Recover Their History in New England".

The Stockbridge/Munsee Mohican Nation's Tribal Historic Preservation Manager, Bonnie Hartley will conduct a lecture that takes place on Wednesday, January 13th 2021. Pre-registration is required. Museum members can chime in for FREE, $10 for non-members (keep in mind only one registration required per household). Log on here to access the link for this informative session.

The colonial-era Mohican story focuses on two key events including the 1739 construction of Stockbridge's Meeting House and the 1783 Ox Roast Feast to thank Stockbridge Mohicans for their service to the Revolutionary War as they were forced to leave their land for greener pastures out west with a focus through archaeology and historical research which enlightens new perspectives on these historical events that took place here in south county.

Bonnie Hartley will also focus on the repatriation of ancestors and objects that were important to the tribe's cultural heritage. She is also a member of The Historic Huguenot Street's Board of Trustees in neighboring New Paltz, New York and was a recipient of "The American Indian Local Hero Award" courtesy of The San Francisco Mayor's office.

The next lecture is set for February 24th, 2021. For more information on how you can participate, log on to The Bidwell House Museum's web site.

Keep in mind, the grounds are open from dawn until dusk as you can explore 192 acres of fields, historic stonewalls, self-guided trails and picnic sites, FREE of charge. remember, masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. Call for more details (413) 528-6888.

