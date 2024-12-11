A South County Hospital Receives A Generous Donation

The staff at Fairview Hospital has received some wonderful news as the Great Barrington facility will get a million dollar donation which will relocate and renovate Fairview's clinical laboratory. They plan to name the building will be named to honor the hospital's former President, Eugene Dellea.

Barry Architects Inc. Barry Architects Inc. loading...

The contribution will strengthen the facility's general acute medical and surgical care. Reports indicate the recent donation will support the new laboratory with an upgraded electrical infrastructure and air filtration systems which best supports new diagnostic technology and equipment.

Nurse speaking with a patient Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

Fairview Hospital is located on Lewis Avenue in Great Barrington. It has not yet been determined where the clinical laboratory will be located. Patients have given the facility high marks with an overall rating of 95 out of 100. They also would rate this hospital 96 out of 100 in terms of recommending others receive care at this facility where they have 53 providers across 15 primary specialties.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Berkshire Health Systems is proud of the rave reviews and they are ecstatic regarding the hospital's new addition which will prove beneficial for all involved. Located in an area that is described as vibrant in the heart of the Berkshires. In addition , the scenic views and fresh air make Fairview a popular destination for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs. This non-profit facility emphasizes a patient-centered approach, fostering a collaborative atmosphere among its dedicated staff.

nurse gives a senior woman the midicine AlexRaths loading...

Recent renovations have modernized patient areas, enhancing comfort, accessibility and contributing to a warm environment conducive in accelerating the healing process for all patients. Let's hope this new addition will contribute to the advancement of making Fairview a top notch hospital in the western Massachusetts area.

You Tube You Tube loading...

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://hospitalcompare.io/profile/fairview-hospital-ma, https://nursa.com/facilities/fairview-hospital and www.wikipedia.org)

(Featured image of nurses courtesy of monkeybusinessimages)