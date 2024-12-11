A South County Hospital Receives A Generous Donation

A South County Hospital Receives A Generous Donation

monkeybusinessimages

The staff at Fairview Hospital has received some wonderful news as the Great Barrington facility will get a million dollar donation which will relocate and renovate Fairview's clinical laboratory. They plan to name the building will be named to honor the hospital's former President, Eugene Dellea.

Barry Architects Inc.
loading...

The contribution will strengthen the facility's general acute medical and surgical care. Reports indicate the recent donation will support the new laboratory with an upgraded electrical infrastructure and air filtration systems which best supports new diagnostic technology and equipment.

Wavebreakmedia Ltd
loading...

Fairview Hospital is located on Lewis Avenue in Great Barrington. It has not yet been determined where the clinical laboratory will be located. Patients have given the facility high marks with an overall rating of 95 out of 100. They also would rate this hospital 96 out of 100 in terms of recommending others receive care at this facility where they have 53 providers across 15 primary specialties.

Google Maps
loading...

Berkshire Health Systems is proud of the rave reviews and they are ecstatic regarding the hospital's new addition which will prove beneficial for all involved. Located in an area that is described as vibrant in the heart of the Berkshires. In addition , the scenic views and fresh air make Fairview a popular destination for RNs, LPNs, and CNAs. This non-profit facility emphasizes a patient-centered approach, fostering a collaborative atmosphere among its dedicated staff.

AlexRaths
loading...

Recent renovations have modernized patient areas, enhancing comfort, accessibility and contributing to a warm environment conducive in accelerating the healing process for all patients. Let's hope this new addition will contribute to the advancement of making Fairview a top notch hospital in the western Massachusetts area.

You Tube
loading...

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://hospitalcompare.io/profile/fairview-hospital-ma, https://nursa.com/facilities/fairview-hospital and www.wikipedia.org)

(Featured image of nurses courtesy of monkeybusinessimages)

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

Gallery Credit: Stephanie Parker

 

 

 

Filed Under: extension, Fairview Hospital, Great Barrington, laboratory, Massachusetts
Categories: Articles, Local News, Original Features

More From WSBS 860AM