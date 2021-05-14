A Spiritual Sat AM Chat For Tri-State Berkshire Residents

It is no surprise that we have all gone through rough moments this past year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and we STILL need that all-important spiritual guidance to get us through these trying times.

The Reverend Susan Waldrop a "self proclaimed child of God" has been instrumental in assisting those with difficulty for decades as she has over 25 years of experience in ministry, evangelism and pastor ship. Her Ministries Christian Center based in Canyon Country, California offers exclusive counseling and valuable advice that is open for all who reach out to her. On a personal basis, I also have spoken with Susan about some of the obstacles that continue in my life and our conversations elicit further positivity towards my dedicated missions in life.

She also hosts a video and social platform program that features guests who are in search of much-needed spiritual guidance. You can get more details on this presentation by logging on to Susan's Facebook page and while you're there, send her a friend request as well. You can also connect with her on Linked In (just like I did a few weeks ago) by accessing this link. She'll be glad to have you on board.

Susan herself has risen though many obstacles since her first day of existence into this world. Her 4th grade teacher, Mrs. D' Martinez recognized her gift of poetry and in the process mastered piano and guitar to escape reality with some assistance from The Good Lord. Susan is also a graduate of Media Entertaianment Arts in broadcast anchoring and received 7 International Angel Awards for accomplishments in moral media. When she is not preaching, Susan likes to commune with her inner thoughts due to her fondness for nature and is an avid animal lover as she treats our 4 legged friends.as an important support aspect in our lives.

Three words best described Susan in her past: Reclusive, shy and private but she managed to break out of that shell by branching out into the realm of music and singing by becoming a member of The Doodletown Pipers, a 1970's folk band where nationwide recognition finally set in. After a 5 year hiatus, an evangelist asked her to come forward as her musical talent accelerated in full swing. She continues to produce music as her recent effort "Come With Me" was a joint venture with her late husband, Steven and recently received top 10 status on The Christian Music charts.

The couple also produced various TV shows and musical accomplishments prior to Steven's passing in 2004. Her biggest role was the portrayal of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy as she starred in "A Piece Of Jackie" and has written 2 books including "My Whispers" which made it's debut at #25 on Amazon.

Join me as we become uplifted and we'll welcome Susan to our airwaves as she'll provide some comfort and ease for all of us during these difficult moments in our lives. Tune in this Saturday at 10:05 am immediately following The Trading Post on-air to 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS. Listen LIVE by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab and scroll down to WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to access your Smart Speaker device. Download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO. Remember: "WE ARE PORTABLE".

(Photo images of Susan Waldrop courtesy of her Facebook page)