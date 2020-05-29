A Stylish & Stimulating Sat AM Chat Airs This Weekend On WSBS

Since the age of 8, Jodi Reynosa provided color commentary for every family vacation which prompted her to embark in a successful career in television news which began over an hour away as neighboring Albany was her first stop and then she headed west to Elmira, New York, Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania with a subsequent stop to New York City.

While in the Big Apple, Jodi had the opportunity to meet people from all walks of life including musicians, Presidential hopefuls that included Rick Santorum, Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. She even got a chance to interview Space Shuttle Commander Eileen Collins to discuss her travels in a galaxy far far away.

Jodi graduated with a degree in Broadcast Communications and put that knowledge to good use in my ol' hometown as she also hosted a political show "Meet The Leaders" and studied acting at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts and was also an active member of a sketch comedy group, The Actor's Project. She starred in an independent film back in February of 2006 and In the summer months, Jodi went back to her roots in news as she covered The Republican Convention at Hofstra University in neighboring Long Island.

A change in careers came about afterwards as Jodi took a job as a pharmaceutical sales representative at Eli Lilly as she wanted to take a first hand look at the heath care industry and received a graduate degree in urban education at The University of Southern California. Afterwards, a position awaited her at Sutter Health in promoting cutting edge software to Private Practice Physicians in Northern California. Three years ago, Jodi was also an executive health care MBA at UC Irvine and then made the "quantum leap" back into TV news as she co-anchored the early evening and late night newscasts at the NBC affiliate in Eugene, Oregon. During her adventures in the health care realm, she also kept the news door open as a free lance reporter for Sacramento, California's Fox affiliate between September 2011 and .January 2012.

While at KMTR, Jodi launched her You Tube show entitled "Guided: How To Navigate Your Divine Journey" as she interviews an array of guests who share their spiritual journeys of transformation. You can check out the show and subscribe here, free of charge. Get acquainted with Jodi by connecting with her on Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Jodi will present some great stories to our tri-state region as she joins Ron Carson this weekend on the WSBS Saturday Morning Chat. Tune in at 11:05 am to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on line by going here and while you are on our web site, get step-by-step instructions to install Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices via your Smart Speaker and don't forget to download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store or Google Play.

(Portions of this article courtesy of Jodi Reynosa's Linked-In profile)