A Suspect Arrested In The Murder Of 21-Year Old Springfield Man

An arrest has been made in an April murder in the City of Springfield. A Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit Investigation under the direction of Captain Trent Duda has led to the arrest of 21-year-old Andre Wise in connection with the murder of another 21-year-old man.

The victim died of his injuries at Baystate Medical Center...

According to a post on the Springfield Police Departments Facebook page, officers responded to an apartment on the 1000 block of Worthington Street on Friday, April 15th at approximately 10:05 PM for a report of a shooting. An adult gunshot victim, identified as 21-year-old Karmari Alexander, was located and transported to Baystate where he succumbed to his injuries.

A warrant was issued for the suspected shooter...

Homicide Detectives began investigating and identified Wise as a suspect. On April 25th Detectives requested and were granted a warrant for his arrest on murder and additional charges.

The arrest was made on Wednesday afternoon...

Springfield Police say that on Wednesday, May 4th at approximately 3:30 PM, members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, U.S. Marshals Task Force, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, Hampden District Attorney’s SAFE Unit, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan arrested Wise near the intersection of Hall and Dickinson Streets.

Loaded gun and drugs seized... Detectives seized a loaded firearm and crack cocaine from Wise. He was due to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on charges including Murder, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License, 5 Counts of Home Invasion, Malicious Destruction of Property amounting to roughly $1200, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, and Possession of a Class B Drug.