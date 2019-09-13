A Sweet Guest Chats With Us This Saturday

There were so many contributors in the realm of music who gave us fantastic performances during "the pre-Beatles era" (also known as the 1st decade of rock and doll). One such example is a trio of ladies from Brooklyn, New York who decided to name themselves The Cookies (sweet, if you ask me) who were fortunate to perform with the musical genius Ray Charles, Little Willie John, Sam Cooke and Ernie Freeman just to name a few.

The group reached it's peak when Margaret Ross (Williams) teamed up with her cousin Dorothy Jones and Darlene MacRea as they collaborated together to score a trio of top 40 hits in the early 60's with their 1st hit "Chains" achieving Top 20 status on the Billboard charts. That particular song was covered by a quartet of "Lads From Liverpool"(Yes, the Beatles were also influenced by the Cookies during their early days of their musical career). Their follow-up from 1963 became a top 10 smash and "Don't Say Nothing Bad (About My Baby)" was deemed as their signature song peaking at # 7. Later that year, they tallied their final hit record entitled "Girls Grow Faster Than Boys" which ranked at #33 at both the pop & R and B charts.

The original Cookies continued to perform together until 1967. Dorothy Jones passed away in 2010 at the age of 76 and Darlene MacRea left us 6 years ago. Margaret Ross Williams is the sole surviving member who continues to tour with new back-up singers and she STILL sounds great after recently seeing her at a doo-wop show a few years ago in neighboring Providence, Rhode Island. Barbara Harris and The Toys usually team up with Margaret and The Cookies when they take the road to bring this timeless music to audiences nationwide.

Margaret Ross Williams will join Ron Carson for a stroll down memory lane and she'll update us on her latest concert schedule as we are proud to welcome her on The WSBS Saturday Morning Chat immediately following The Trading Post.