A Terrific Concert Takes Place This Weekend In Columbia County

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 12th and you can take mom out for a wonderful afternoon of LIVE entertainment at The Roe Jan Community Library on route 22 in Hillsdale, New York. Soprano Kristine Bachrach will take center stage at 4 pm as she will perform a cabaret style show with an assortment of musical selections from the Great American Songbook.

Kristine has an impressive musical background as she perfected her craft with degrees from Mannes College and graduated summa cum laude from The University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She has also won awards with The Ziring-Conlon Art Song Competition, American Prize Competition, The Arlington Young Artist Philharmonic Society, The Metro-West Opera and Schuyler Foundation for Career Bridges.

Kristine's resume is notable in nature as she debuted with The New York Choral Society at St. Patrick's Cathedral for the American premiere of Joseph Vella's "The Hyland Mass" and was active in the Brooklyn Art Song Society and has been increasingly in demand in the fullfillment of artist residencies with appearances at the exclusive Marlboro Music Festival. She has also served as an artist-in-residence at The University Of Wisconsin in Madison, The Fall Island Vocal Arts Seminar and The Yellow Barn Music Festival. Last year Kristine made her off-Broadway debut with the Ensemble for The Romantic century in the production entitled "Because I Could Not Stop: An Encounter With Emily Dickinson".

Kristine resides in my ol' home town of New York City where she performs quite often in the 5 boroughs and beyond. Check her web site for upcoming shows in the metro area or in your community by logging on here.

Here is your chance to get acquainted with this talented performer as Kristine will join Ron Carson for a LIVE chat on WSBS this Friday morning at 11:30.