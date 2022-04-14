A Traffic Stop in Randolph Nets More than 1,100 Grams Of Cocaine

A traffic stop in Randolph last week led to the seizure of more than 1,100 of cocaine and the arrest of a man wanted on active warrants.

The driver had two active felony warrants out for his arrest...

According to a media report on the Massachusetts State Police media relations website, and on Facebook, a trooper assigned to the State Police Milton-Barracks was on patrol on Route 24 in Randolph on Thursday, April 7th. While traveling southbound at around 11:30 PM, he observed a white Chevy Suburban that was traveling faster than the flow of traffic and passing vehicles on the left. The Trooper conducted an electronic check of the vehicle’s registration and found the registered owner had two active felony warrants for his arrest.

According to the report, the Trooper positioned his cruiser behind the Suburban and turn on his cruiser’s blue lights to conduct a stop. When the Trooper approached the Suburban, he made contact with the driver, 30-year-old Brendan Niedzwiecki, of South Boston. Niedzwiecki was removed from the vehicle and placed into handcuffs before being secured in the back of the Trooper’s cruiser while the warrants were confirmed to be active.

Troopers found 2.5 pounds of cocaine...

A second Trooper from the Milton Barracks helped to conduct an inventory of the vehicle to annotate the items contained in the vehicle. Troopers located two large plastic bags in a backpack behind the driver’s seat. The bags were found to be containing a combined 1,133 grams, or more than 2.5 pounds of cocaine.

(Above: 1,133 Grams, or about 2.5 pounds of cocaine found after the search of a backpack)

The suspect was held on his past warrants and charged with trafficking...

Troopers read Niedzwiecki his Miranda rights. He chose not to speak with the Troopers regarding what they had found behind his seat. The suspect was then transported to the Milton Barracks to be booked, fingerprinted, and photographed.

Niedzwiecki was held on warrants for 2 counts of Assault And Battery With A Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Mayhem. He was arraigned at Quincy District Court on the charge of Trafficking In Cocaine.

