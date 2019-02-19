A Trifecta Of Entertainment At Hudson Hall

The historic Hudson Hall has an exciting March planned for theatre goers as they will take the time to honor creative pioneers from the past and those with artistic innovation as a new season of music, dance, theatre, film, exhibits, book readings, special events and community programs.

The first offering will feature cellist Julia Kent, violinist Christopher Tignor and guitarist Alexander Turnquist will present a reinvention of classical music in this modern technological era as this locally based trio from New York's Hudson Valley will take center stage on March 8th with a presentation entitled "Into The Here & Now".

Hudson's Bindlestiff Family Circus makes it's return to the venerable hall on March 21st as they will offer a family friendly show entitled "A Cardboard and Duct Tape Spectacular" which focuses on age old circus traditions that will promise to entertain and enthrall audiences of all ages.

And you can wrap up the month with cabaret star Steve Ross as he will bring his signature style and flair of singing as he performs various selections from The Great American Song Book on March 30th.

This is just the start of an exciting line up of entertainment that will be presented this spring and summer at The Historic Opera House at Hudson Hall located at 327 Warren St. and you can be there, front row and center. For more information and to purchase tickets for future shows, you can log on here or call them at 1-518-822-1438.