A Trifecta Of Events In Sheffield

The Sheffield Historical Society will welcome Dennis Picard to the legendary Dewey Hall on Main Street for a lecture entitled "Logs To Saw, Grain to Grind and Beyond: Sheffield's Early Mills & Industries" as this forum will focus on how early industry played a role in the town's economic development. This free event is open to the public and will take place on Friday, September 13th at 7:30 pm.

A fall exhibit entitled "Sheffield's Freedom Fighters: From Mumbet to the 54th Massachusetts Regiment" focuses on the emancipation of all enslaved Americans in the 1700's and 1800's through the courts, integration and on the battle field as this group of heroes strived to contribute in making the southern Berkshires a community far ahead of the nation. These historical moments can be viewed every weekend from September 14th to October 20th between 11 am and 4 pm at The Old Stone Store, located at 137 Main Street in Sheffield.

The historical society will also be leading tours of Sheffield's churches where you can learn about the architecture and history of the buildings and their congregations. This event is in conjunction with the Housatonic Heritage Walks that are taking place throughout Berkshire and Litchfield counties during the month of September. The free walk takes place on Sunday, September 22nd at 12:50 pm and it is open to the public. All participants will meet at The Old Stone Store on Main Street in Sheffield.

For more details on these and other future events, log on to the Sheffield Historical Society's web site.