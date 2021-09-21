The Charity Pros For Heroes is a not for profit organization that was founded 2 years ago as they are instrumental in organizing fund raisers that support front line health care workers who have lost their lives in their efforts to combat the current COVID-19 pandemic. They also support children's causes that strive towards better health and guaranteed protection for youngsters of all ages.

A three day concert is scheduled to take place between November 20th and 23rd as the former lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty will headline this event which also features performances from Cheap Trick, Lauren Alaina and other surprise guests too numerous to mention. Tickets for this show are available by logging on here. You have two options to check this out LIVE in Fort Myers, Florida OR on a virtual basis via your computer, tablet and Smart Phone.

Charity Pros Founder, Megan Maloney emphasized why these concerts are so important in raising funds year round:

"Every day we learn of incredible stories of the children nationwide who are dealing with the effects of losing a parent. These heroes go to work on the frontlines every day, during our darkest times. Too many have given their lives protecting us from the very fate they eventually suffered: COVID-19. It hit home early during the pandemic when my dad lost a childhood friend to COVID. It really shook him up, so we started to research the families of heroes that were left behind."

You are able to send a surviving hero to attend these shows LIVE by making a tax-deductible donation by logging on to The Charity Pros web site.

Maloney also reiterated various musical acts wanted to be a part of this global fund raiser:

"We have had several bands and artists reach out as well as concert venues around the country wanting to get involved. Now we need donors to join us in supporting these kids and sponsors to take the tour around the country. The Charity Pros are here to make a difference. Music heals the mind, body and soul. You never know, we may be coming to a city near you"

(Some information for this article was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Charity Pros for on-air and on-line usage)

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33567489,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"15":"Arial","16":10,"28":1}">