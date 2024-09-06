A Trio Of Places Where You Can Get A Delicious Bowl Of Soup In MA

It's not quite soup weather as fall is just around the corner and Bay State diners always look forward to getting started with an appetizer prior to their actual lunch or dinner.

Keep in mind, these taste tempting cups or bowls are served up from scratch, as they are homemade and you won't have to worry about cooking for hours after a long, hard day. Here are 3 places in The Commonwealth that will fit the bill in more ways than one:

At the top, this eatery is probably the most widely known soup and sandwich restaurant in all of New England, Boston Chowda Co. with locations at Fanueil Hall and North Andover serve up an assortment of exceptional chowders and soups. Their New England clam chowder was voted the best in Boston. Be sure to check out Mother’s Chicken vegetable soup and their French onion soup, too. For a full menu, log on to their web site by going here.

In second place, New England Soup Factory on Needham Street in Newton concocts six new varieties of soup each and every week. There’s always something new and delicious to try, or you can rely on your favorites. Indulge in options including matzoh ball chicken soup, Italian beef stew, classic creamy tomato vegetable soup, split pea and smoked ham soup, and more. Be sure to ask about the gluten-free options. For a list of taste tempting dishes, log on to their web site.

At number 3, If creamy tomato basil, chicken vegetable or butternut squash soup sound good to you, then you really must pay a visit to Destination Soups on the shores of New Bedford. Located at Union Street, these are just three offerings which changes every single day. Dine on your soup in-house or take it to go. At least one option every day is gluten-free. Check out their complete menu on-line.

BOTTOM LINE: These locations are east of our vicinity, but it's worth the trip, so whatever the weather, a nice hot bowl of soup awaits and will truly satisfy your appetite.

