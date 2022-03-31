Living in the beautiful Berkshires is a rewarding experience for all who call our part of western Massachusetts home. In a recent top 10 survey of the smallest towns, 3 are located right here in our very own backyard. Lets get you acclimated to these areas as these parts of the county are truly considered "a slice of Americana"

TYRINGHAM:

This hamlet is located about 15 miles east of Great Barrington and is in close proximity to "lovely Lee". According to Wikipedia, Tyringham received it's moniker similar to a village that is located in Buckinghamshire, England and is home to the Shaker Settlement Historic District.. The area also has a history of promoting agriculture as their backbone for revenue dating back to it's inception in the 17th century.

Most residents commute to work in larger municipalities including the towns of Lee, Great Barrington and the city of Pittsfield. Truly, an excursion to Tyringham is ideal day trip to explore it's quaint surroundings. And while you're there and you see our LOYAL & TRUE friend, Frank Felix say "hello" as he calls this area his residential home base.

For more information on Tyringham, check out their web site by accessing this link.

NEW ASHFORD:

(Photo credit: John Phelan)

Located north of Pittsfield and south of Williamstown within the friendly confines of route 7, this area was a destination for skiers who visited Brodie Mountain every winter. For the past 2 decades, the slopes have been closed forcing those winter sports enthusiasts to polish their skills at neighboring Jiminy Peak, Butternut in Great Barrington and Catamount located at the Massachusetts-New York state line.

According to Wikipedia, this locale has a yearly population of only 250 full-time residents as the terrain is situated in a small valley within proximity of the Taconic mountains and the legendary Mount Greylock is highly accessible. New Ashford is also home base to Saddle Ball Mountain as this vicinity is favorite destination for hikers who are eager to explore the natural beauty of the Berkshires.

For more information what the town of New Ashford has to offer, log on to their web site by going here.

MOUNT WASHINGTON:

attachment-Mount Washington Church loading...

This small town is nestled high atop the southwestern Berkshires as they have the honor of being the least populated area in our backyard. Over 150 people call this vicinity their permanent home base and winters can be challenging due to the high amounts of snowfall courtesy of Mother Nature. Mount Washington straddles around the New York and Northwestern Connecticut borders and has been designated as a true "rural locale" within the county.

According to Wikipedia, the town was first settled in 1692 and had it's official incorporation in 1769. The area is affectionately known as "The Town of The Clouds" due to it's high elevation and is surrounded by Mount Everett, Mount Frisell and Alander Mountain. It is truly an ideal destination if you are searching for tranquility to relieve the everyday stresses of life (Now that warmer weather is on the horizon, I plan on spending an afternoon up amongst the peaks to commune with my thoughts). Make sure you make plans to attend their yearly Church Fair during the summer months (exact date to be announced) as this event is a proven economic engine that benefits the community in high fashion.

For more ideas on how you can spend some "down time" in Mount Washington, check out their web site.

Whether you're a local tri-state region resident or visiting our friendly domain, this trio of towns are "must see" stops that should be included in your itinerary. As Olivia Newton-John (Lovely Livvie) used to say in her 1976 hit single: "COME ON OVER"!!