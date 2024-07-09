A Trio Of Very Expensive Places To Live In Massachusetts

Massachusetts is an expensive place to live. But some places in the state are more expensive than others. The latest data was comprised by using home value index data from real estate website Zillow, Stacker compiled a list of the 3 priciest areas throughout The Bay State and it's a relief that areas of the Berkshires were NOT included in the mix! If you plan to live in these locales, my advice is to start saving up!

Cape Cod

While Cape Cod and the Boston suburbs were well represented on the list, the top three costliest communities were all based on the islands.

Nantucket, view of the village at dawn from the ferry boat to mainland

At the top of this list, Nantucket island is the most expensive area as the average price for a home amounts to $2,579,539. Year round residents truly pay a pretty penny and then some to call this area home.



The number 2 and 3 spots are suburbs of Martha's Vineyard as the vicinity of Chilmark amounts to $2,352,891 and Aquinnah is not that far behind as the average home price comes out to $2,137,657.

aerial view of Nahant island near Boston, Massachussets in the atlantic ocean

Properties surrounding the Atlantic Ocean seems to attract a wealthy client-tell as these prices are "unaffordable" to an average working class resident in the Commonwealth. that tells you something that sometimes we can't say we are living in the "land of opportunity". Edgartown and West Tisbury are also located on the island as dwellings are steep in nature as the price tag exceeds $1.5 million.

Boston, Massachusetts, USA skyline over Boston Common.

19 areas in Boston also fall into this expensive realm as well which include portions of the capital city. Can you imagine the monthly expenses these residents must endure. In this case scenario, you are either rich or poor with the latter taking precedence.



BOTTOM LINE: As my Koumbaro, Brother Joe says as long as long as you have a roof over your head, food in the pantry and good health, that's what matters in life because remember, you can't take it with you!