A Two Car Collision In North Adams Spins Car Around
The City of North Adams today saw a second two-car collision this week. This one was a minor crash with no injuries, as was a crash that occurred on Wednesday, but both certainly could have been much worse.
First responders were called to the scene shortly after 5:30 AM...
The North Adams Police Department, along with the North Adams Fire Department, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles today (Friday 6/3) on West Main Street in North Adams. The crash occurred near the Hillside Cemetery.
(Above: this morning's accident was near the Hillside Cemetery on West Main Street in North Adams)
Airbag deployment in one of the vehicles...
According to a post on the North Adams 911 Facebook page, a red Ford that was heading East on West Main Street apparently left the travel lane and then hit a maroon Subaru.
(Above: this red Ford crashed into a maroon Subaru shortly after 5:00 AM this morning, Friday)
The maroon Subaru, upon being hit by the Ford, was spun around until it was facing the opposite direction.
(Above: this maroon Subaru was spun in the opposite direction upon impact from the Ford)
No injuries were reported...
Both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene. The good news is that there were no injuries as a result of the crash to either driver. There was no mention of passengers.
Another crash between two cars took place on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Main and Marshall Streets in the city. There were no injuries as a result of that crash either.
*All of the photos used in this article were taken by Nick Mantello, the official photographer of the North Adams Fire department, and were used with his permission)
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state