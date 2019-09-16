A Unique Get-Together Awaits You This Weekend In South County

Berkshire Ferments cordially invites you to the 5th annual Berkshire Fermentation Festival which will take place at "a new location", Ski Butternut located just off route 23 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The free family-friendly event takes place on September 22nd.

The Berkshire Fermentation Festival is a day long celebration that focuses on the diversity of things that are fermented and crafted within the boundaries of our listening area. Each year there is an assortment of local cultured vendors sampling and selling their products along with prepared food and drinks, demonstrations, presentations, a culture swap, science corners, book signings, children's activities, stilt walkers, live music, bubbles, a raffle and too much more to mention.

Pot-lucks and workshops will also be a part of this Sunday's agenda which begins at 10 am and goes right up until 5 pm. For more details you can either log on to Ski Butternut's web site by going here or find out more about the festival by heading over to Berkshire Ferments web site

