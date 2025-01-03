A Upstate NY & South County, MA TV Icon Is Retiring His WX Maps

I am so PROUD and HONORED to call Steve Caporizzo my friend as we've known each other for over half our lives. My association with him began back in 1990 (WOW, that was 35 years ago) when I was on K-Lite 101 and even after I left the area, Cap and I STILL kept in touch with numerous visits and we STILL do as I was honored to watch a consummate professional doing his job in high fashion in the friendly confines of 341 Northern Blvd. in Albany, New York.

(Video clip of Steve Caporizzo's big announcement courtesy of www.wten.com and www.youtube.com)

Here is the video featuring his abrupt announcement and what is in store for him down the road:

Cap plans to bow out of his evening routine as he will present his last on-air accurate forecast at News 10 ABC. But fear not, he will be keeping busy with other personal ventures and he plans to spend more free time with his wife, Lisa. They are two people who are NEAR and DEAR to me as their presence to the community will remain viable.

I truly believe local news without Steve will truly fill a void as his predictions were always on the money and I am NOT just saying this because we are lifelong friends. he truly is a master in his craft.

Even The Ry Guy got his wish as I promised to introduce him to Cap and we delivered.

I predict Cap will be scheduling more fishing trips on the horizon as one of his favorite spots to visit is north of Syracuse. Actual location will be kept on the Q-T as this is his "quiet time" His stories are truly priceless and more of them will be resurfacing.

The look on our pal, Lydia Kulbida is priceless as she believes Phil Bayly (another dear friend and her former colleague from NewsChannel 13) has come back to anchor the news (in reality that is Cap as the likeness is truly uncanny)

FUN FACT: Steve is exactly one year and one week older than me, but no matter what, we are PROUD to be old school baby boomers!

BOTTOM LINE: You've earned your stripes my dear friend. Just remember to stay in touch and we'll get together whenever your schedule permits.