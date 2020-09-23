A Virtual Event To Assist You During Trying Times

There is no doubt The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for all of us not only locally, but worldwide. However, there are alternatives where you can take a deep breath and reassure yourself that things can only can better (Ironically, Howard Jones sang about this back in 1985 and I played this record when it was "brand spanking new" but the song's message still resonates to this day)

Our friends at C-H-P, located up the block from us at Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington have teamed up with The Jewish Women's Foundation of The Berkshires to present a FREE virtual forum this afternoon via Zoom that is entitled "Check Yourself Before You Wreck Yourself". The session begins at 5 pm and runs for approximately 90 minutes.

This on-line social media gathering will be presented by Cynthia Segui, LICSW and Kim Waterman. MSEd, as they appeared earlier this morning on WSBS for a special edition of "Let's Talk" with Ron Carson to preview some of the topics that will be featured in this evening's meeting.

Participants are welcome to chime in and receive practical tips and real solutions. They can also look for some new ways to deal with tantrums, transitions and difficult moments during these trying times. The benefit from this get-together focuses on people sharing their challenges and picking up some much-needed individual advice.

You MUST pre-register for this all-important workshop as space is STILL available for those who wish to chime in as this platform will take away some of the everyday stresses we are all experiencing. This link will be personally sent to you by Kim as requests will be honored in advance via e-mail: chpplaygroups@gmail.com

You can also call CHP at (413) 528-0457, however it is best to e-mail at the address above. Remember, WE are ALL in this TOGETHER!

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy fo CHP for on-air and on-line usage)

