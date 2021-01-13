A Virtual Night Of Comedy Awaits You This Weekend

During these trying times, we all need to laugh and forget about the obstacles that continue to consume us, thanks in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. here is your chance to start 2021 off with a dose of humor courtesy of "The Virtual Comedy Hour" sponsored by The Dulye Leadership Experience (DLE) featuring headline comics that have been seen on major network TV programs including, "The Tonight Show", "A Late Show With Stephen Colbert", "America's Got Talent" and "LIVE at Gotham".

The special "virtual" event takes place this Friday, January 15th. The 8 pm performance will showcase the talents of Andre D. Thompson, Jocelyn Chia, Caitlin Peluffo and Usama Sidiquee. The show will be hosted by Kiar Holland and Charlie Nadler of LaughDealers.com. as they were recently seen locally on The EforAll Berkshires showcase. A question and answer session will also be featured as they will also focus on the transformations of stand-up comedy.

All performances have been deemed "family friendly" and suitable for all ages. Underwriting and operations of DLE have been made possible by Dulye and Company, an impact driven leadership and workforce effectiveness consultancy that is lcoally based in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Tickets are reasonably priced at $10 for DLE community members and alumni with a special promo code and ONLY $15 for non-members. To reserve your spot, access this link by going here

You can also obtain more information on this once in a lifetime performance by e mailing DLE Operations Assistant, Nicole Laureyns at nicole@dulye.com

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Dulye Leadership Experience for on-air and on-line usage)