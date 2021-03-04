A Virtual Play Takes Place At The Mahaiwe

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in partnership with Clinton Church Restoration is proud to present a virtual play entitled "Rhapsody In Black" from March 8th to March 14th 2021. The event is sponsored by The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation's bridging divides and The Healing Communities Program.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this FREE presentation will be available on-line. Log on the Mahaiwe's web site to access the link which will be available prior to the first performance. You can also call the box office at (413) 528-0100 Wednesday through Saturday between 12 noon and 4 pm for more details and pre-registration.

The play was written by Leland Gantt as he is the sole star of this show which was developed at The Actor's Studio in New York City. Veteran actress Estelle Parsons also contributed to the creative aspect of this show that explores LeLand's personal journey in understanding and confronting racism in America.

The audience will follow LeLand's life story which is described in one word: spellbinding as he experienced an underprivileged childhood in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to teenage experiments with crime and narcotics which later resulted in scholastic achievement and a successful acting career. This moving and factual story is recounted in remarkable detail as the main character manages to cope with various psychological effects which will leave a lasting impression to those who view this presentation.

A post-show conversation will be held on Sunday, March 14th, 2021 at 7 pm as MCLA professor emeritus Frances Jones-Sneed will serve as the moderator. She will be joined by LeLand Gantt, Howard University Junior Olivia Nda and African-American studies instructor Jamal Ahamad as they will discuss different points of view regarding the arts as a vehicle in approaching race relations in the 21st century. You must pre-register to participate in this forum by accessing this link.

