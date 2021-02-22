A Virtual Session In Economics Takes Place This Thursday

Have you ever wanted to find out about the eternal truths and limitless ironies of Platform Finance? The recent Game Stop controversy truly has peaked people's curiosity factor regarding nationwide financial markets. here is your chance to learn more about this hot-button topic as Bard College At Simon's Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts will present a LIVE on-line virtual conversation and you are welcome to join in.

Bard College At Simon's Rock faculty instructor Dan Nielsen '97 will serve as the forum's moderator as this upcoming discussion will enlighten every participant while they are logged in to this presentation. he is the author of "Minsky" as his book builds on the theory of financial capitalism based on the work of monetary theorist, Hyman Minsky. Research indicates on the focus regarding China's financial markets, the evolution of The Federal Reserve and the structure that encompasses our global monetary system.

On-line audience members are invited to ask questions and bring their thoughts regarding this subject this Thursday evening at 6:15 pm. The 45 minute forum is accessible by Zoom. Here are the specifics on how you can participate in this informative and enlightening session::

MEETING ID: 835 8660 0467 PASSCODE: V3Zb43

If you would like more details, log on to Bard College at Simon's Rock's web site by going here OR e-mail: advancement@simons-rock.edu

