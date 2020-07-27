A Well Deserved Accolade For Berkshire County’s D-A

On September 21st, Berkshire Business and Professional Women presents their annual Career Advancement Scholarship Fundraiser on Monday, September 21st at the Balderdash Cellars in neighboring Richmond, Massachusetts. The evening's highlight will conclude with a special award presented to the county's District Attorney, Andrea Harrington. The 7 pm event will also be presented virtually via Zoom.

The all-important accolade focuses on Andrea's tireless efforts in keeping Berkshire county safe and sound as The D-A's office serves ALL 32 cities and towns in Western Massachusetts and represents the entire Commonwealth with over 7.500 criminal cases per year in Berkshire Superior Court, three District Courts, three juvenile courts , Massachusetts Appeals Court and The Supreme Judicial Court. She also checks in once a month with our "main man & "main dad" Jesse Stewart on WSBS's "Let's Talk" segment which airs every weekday morning after the 9 am news.

The Office works closely with the state police detective Unit which is assigned to The Berkshires District Attorney's Office, The Berkshires Law Enforcement Task Force and collaborates with local police departments throughout the county. A dedicated staff of over 50 employees prioritize public safety as they empower victims and witness through services and support as they strive to build safer communities in our vicinity for all residents, especially the most vulnerable.

For more details on this event and to learn more about Berkshire Business & Professional Women, log on to their web site by following them on Facebook and Instagram

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Berkshire BPW for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo image of Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington courtesy of our WSBS archives)