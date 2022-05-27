A Win Tonight and the Celtics Move on to the NBA Finals

The Celtics can eliminate the Miami Heat and move onto the NBA Finals with a win tonight at the TD Garden in Boston. The C’s strong 2nd half performance in Game 5 in Miami put the Celtics up 3 games to 2 putting the green in a great position to win Game 6 tonight at home in front of crazed Celtics fans.

For the first time in this Eastern Conference series, the C’s put back-to-back wins together at home in Game 4 and in Miami Wednesday night in Game 5. The Celtics' defense has silenced critics and propelled the team to where they sit going into tonight’s possible elimination game. A position the critics and even Celtics fans thought was impossible after the abysmal first half of the season.

If the Celtics win tonight, they will take on the Golden State Warriors in the finals beginning next Thursday. The Warriors beat the Mavericks last night in Cali to win the Western Division title 4 games to 1 and return to the championship series. Golden State is no stranger to the finals. In the last 10-years, the Warriors have been in the final series 5 times winning 3 and losing 2. In fact, those 5 appearances were in consecutive years from 2015 to 2019, losing in 2019 to the Toronto Raptors after winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. The last time the Celtics made it to the finals was in 2010 against the LA Lakers. The Celtics lost to Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 7 games. The last Celtics championship was against those same Lakers in 2008 led by Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce.

Game 6 tonight At the TD Garden tips off at 8:30 on ESPN. Because of a conflicting Red Sox schedule, the radio broadcast of the Celtics will not be heard in the Berkshires. However, if Miami wins tonight that will force a Game 7 back in Miami Sunday night. If the series goes 7 that final game will be carried locally on WBEC AM-1420 and WNAW 94.7.

Both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are questionable for tonight's game. Both have been nursing injuries but did play in Game 5 on Wednesday. Good luck to the Celtics tonight!

