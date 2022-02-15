A Winter Warm-Up into the Mid 50s Thursday in the Berkshires

Spring is still 33-days away but the Berkshires will get a taste of spring in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service is predicting a warm-up from Great Barrington to North Adams Wednesday and even warmer temps on Thursday.

This winter has been a rollercoaster from frigid temperatures to unseasonably warm within days of each other. That same pattern will continue this week with a warm-up into the mid-50s on Thursday and then plummeting temps around 12 degrees overnight Friday into Saturday.

Although Thursday’s mid-50s sounds great it won’t be a day to spend outside in the lounge chair soaking up some rays. Cloudy skies, strong wind gusts, and a good chance of rain will accompany the warm-up. With the quick thaw and a quick freeze expect icy conditions late week into the weekend. The warm temperatures could also cause some flooding issues.

The complete National Weather Service forecast is below.

Tonight-Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday-Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night-Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday-A chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night-A chance of showers before 8pm, then rain after 8pm. Low around 38. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday-Rain and snow before 11am, then a chance of snow between 11am and 2pm. High near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night-Mostly clear, with a low around 12.

Saturday-Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night-Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday-Sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night-Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Washington's Birthday-Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night-Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Tuesday-A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.