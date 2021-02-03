A Winter Wonderland Of Art Awaits You

The Guild Of Berkshire Artists will present an interactive, on-line show entitled "Light Up The Season" as 29 local artists will be exhibiting 45 works in this virtual presentation as proceeds will support those who are participating in this yearly event and Berkshire county's emergency response COVID-19 fund.

This event includes LOCAL artists working with oils, acrylics, photography and mixed media as these works capture the winter wonderland in the beautiful Berkshires. Some of the works spotlighted include Winter Glow, Berkshire Village Winter, Birches In Snow and Winter Barns.

As spring slowly looms around the bend, paintings from this season will also be featured including works entitled Blue Lilacs, Tre Chic Amaryllis and My New Hat & Clown.

If you wish to escape to warmer weather, you can view Bamboo Forest or Reflection Pool, Granada and Andalusia. The interactive show has something for everyone as the public is also invited to contact individual artists to chat or purchase one of their paintings on display.

The first presentation will be held on Friday, February 5th and continues until April 30th. Receptions will also be featured via Zoom with the artists on February 10th, 11th, 17th and 18th from 5 to 6 pm. ALL artists have pledged to donate a minimum of 25% of all proceed of sales to assist those who are dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which is administered by Berkshire United Way and Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. If you would like to make a donation, log on here for more details.

For a complete schedule of events, log on to The Guild of Berkshire Artists web site OR e-mail: berkshireartists@gmail.com

