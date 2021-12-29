A Wonderful Christmas Gift From Our Light Up The Berkshires Winner

This is the season for giving and that goes double for the winner of our Light up the Berkshires contest’s $1,000 grand prize. The winner, Amanda Rogers-Thieriot, of 45 East Road in Sheffield, has generously decided to not only donate the $1,000 prize money but to match it as well. That makes her total donation $2,000.When informed about winning the contest, here’s what Amanda had to say:

"It is an honor to win the Light up the Berkshire’s contest. Three years ago, my son Camden only wanted Christmas lights as a Christmas present. I decided that since that was what his only wish, I would make it as colorful and special for him as I possibly could. I got in touch with the Christmas Guys and they came through for us beyond our expectations. We put our home in the contest every year so that everyone can enjoy the lights as much as both of my children do. It is now something that both my kids look forward to every year. I would like to not only donate the winning money, but match the 1000.00 and donate it to Toys for tots in honor of my children Camden and Charlotte."

Christopher Keegan, from The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, which assists The Marine Corps League in the Toys For Tots Campaign, was effusive in his praise of the winner’s donation.

"A very generous gesture by this individual. This is what makes coordinating such an effort as Toys for Tots gratifying. The people who live and work in Berkshire County are always willing to give in a time of need."

Just when you think everything is terrible in the world, someone like Amanda Rogers-Theriot comes along and shows you what this season is all about.

A big thank you to Amanda and her family for lighting up the Berkshires and our hearts!