A Workshop Will Take Place this Wednesday in Pittsfield

The Berkshire Immigrant Center invites members of our community to attend a workshop on the federal government's new changes to the public charge rule. This forum will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 6 to 8 pm at The BIC offices located on the 2nd floor of The St. Stephen's Church Parish House located at 67 East Street in Pittsfield. Participants can enter through the red doors on Allen Street, one block south of City Hall.

BIC Executive Director Michael Lopez reiterated the government's proposed changes have become major obstacles for area immigrants who don't qualify for the majority of public benefits as his aim is to assist those Berkshire county residents to be prepared once these changes take effect as The Department of Homeland Security's new public charge rule would have taken effect on October 15th but the revised rule has been temporarily been rescinded as five judges recently issued preliminary injunctions regarding this matter.

BIC Case Worker Maureen Blennerhassett stated these changes are a victory for both immigrant families and allies but they still have to deal with scrutiny to enter the USA due to the possibilities of relying on certain types of assistance as all caseworkers have recently participated in extensive training regarding immigration laws and current issues as they will also be in attendance in this all-important forum to answer any further questions on these proposed changes which have still not been implemented. If you are unable to attend and in need of a private consultation, call (413) 445-4881 or you can go to their web site by logging on here.