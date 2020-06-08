AAA Northeast Travel Launches SmartDepart

AAA Northeast Travel has launched a new tool that will help travelers navigate changing regulations and safety protocols.

Now that the travel is industry preparing to reopen, travelers want to know what restrictions are in place and how they can ensure safe travels.

With that in mind, AAA Northeast Travel created what they are calling “SmartDepart” comprised of a digital travel resource hub, a video channel hosting safety discussion panels, and a travel advisor safety certification program.

The first panel discussion kicks off June 9th, where leaders from Hertz, American Airlines, Marriott, and Princess Cruises will discuss the future travel landscape and how their companies are responding to adapt to this new travel normal. AAA’s Diana Imondi will host the 45-minute discussion meant to educate travelers on the changes, as well as answer questions they may have around enhanced safety initiatives.

Safety and advocacy have always been pillars of the AAA brand, but now with heightened sensitivity and constant changes in the travel and tourism industry, we want to make sure travelers have a simple and central resource to keep them informed. ~ Cyndi Zesk, Vice President of Travel Services at AAA Northeast

The SmartDepart Agent Certification program, launching this summer for all AAA Northeast Travel advisors, is a formal learning program customized by the Learning & Development professionals at AAA Northeast.

To register for the first SmartDepart panel discussion on Tuesday, June 9th at 4pm you can visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/107123505288