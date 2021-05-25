AAA Say Travelers Will Be Vaccinated Before Vacationing

Now that states are reopening more and more, you might wonder just how many people heading out on the road for a summer vacation destination might not be vaccinated against the coronavirus yet. The Berkshires is after all a very popular destination for New Yorkers with second homes or for those looking for an escape from New York City for a few days.

Well, AAA Northeast has an idea of just how many people may be vaccinated before jumping in the car and heading your way. According to AAA, eighty-five percent of travelers planning a vacation trip between now and the fall say they will be vaccinated before leaving home.

The AAA survey says that with Memorial Day approaching, an estimated 37 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home, not as many as pre-pandemic but 60 percent more than in 2020. Nine in ten plan to travel by car, with domestic destinations being the most popular.

In addition to being vaccinated, respondents to an informal online survey of local travelers from AAA Northeast stated:

82% are taking or considering a trip between now and the fall.

30% will travel over Memorial Day.

Almost all Memorial Day planned travel will be to domestic locations with the largest percentage traveling 50-200 miles.

Sometime this year, 45% will be taking their first trip since the pandemic.

40 % of spring, summer and fall travelers plan to stay in hotels.

40% of travelers said that COVID-19 has not impacted their plans.

All around us are signs that people are traveling or planning vacation trips... People are still cautious, but with increasing vaccinations and easing of restrictions the hard-hit travel and tourism industry will continue to see a welcome return of visitors. ~ Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Northeast