AAA Says Summer Could Be Expensive for Motorists

This could be a very expensive summer for motorists in Massachusetts, according to the latest figures from AAA Northeast. According to AAA Northeast's latest gas prices survey, the average gas price in Massachusetts is up five cents from last week. The averaging price is $2.91 per gallon. It was $2.86 per gallon last week at this time. Today’s price is 18 cents higher than a month ago and 96 cents higher than a year ago when the price was averaging $1.95 per gallon. Massachusetts’s average gas price is 13 cents lower than the national average.

AAA forecasts 34 million Americans to take a road trip 50 miles or more from home Memorial Day weekend to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to summer. That is a 52% increase compared to last summer, but nearly 9% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Regardless, motorists will be met with the most expensive gas prices since 2014.

This is going to be an expensive summer for motorists. However, we do not expect it to deter travelers from hitting the road. AAA finds that despite the higher pump prices, Americans still take their road trips but just may not travel as far as originally planned or go to their planned destination and spend a little less. ~ Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast Director of Public and Government Affairs

How do things look across the country? AAA Northeast’s May 17th survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 8 cents higher than last week, averaging $3.04 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 17 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.17 higher than this day last year.

Here's chart showing gas price averages in MA, RI, and CT:

AAA Northeast

You can check the AAA Gas Prices website anytime. It’s a great resource for up-to-date fuel price information. Search average gas prices by Regular, Plus, Premium and Diesel on National and State levels, as well as Metro areas.

