Aaron Lewis’ Tour Is Only Making One Stop In New England–Where?

Hey folks, do you have any desire to catch former Staind frontman Aaron Lewis on his new acoustic tour? Well, unfortunately, Mr. Lewis is only making one appearance in New England this time around.

I'm sure if I gave Mashantucket, Connecticut, as a clue, many of you would know what that means. That's right--FOXWOODS CASINO! Aaron Lewis will be making an appearance for one night only on April 23, 2022. And, at least for now, that's his only appearance in New England.

Of course, that news will sadden many of his fans across the Bay State. Although Lewis was born in Vermont, he moved to Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where he attended high school. Aaron has many fans right here in Berkshire County.

After releasing seven well-received albums with the rock band Staind, Lewis decided to take a shot at a solo career under a different genre of music. As a country artist, Lewis has captivated an entirely new legion of music fans in addition to his earlier fans.

Set for release on January 28 is Aaron Lewis' new album, "Frayed at Both Ends", and his cross-country "Frayed at Both Ends, the Acoustic Tour" kicks off January 14 in Davenport, Iowa.

Lewis will perform a couple of shows nearby in Schenectady, New York at the River's Casino in mid-April, but that's about the closest he's going to get outside of the lone Foxwoods show on April 23.

Tickets for the show come with two price tags, $59 or $79, and can be purchased by visiting Foxwoods website here.

