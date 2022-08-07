Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Believed to have been built in the 1860's, this building is part of a vast complex that spans almost 75 acres off of Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was once a convent and then became part of the Doane Stuart School, which operated on the property until 2009.





Although abandoned for a long time, it's nice to see that graffiti artists and vandals hadn't hit the building as of these photos. According to the post, this video was taken in July of 2020. At the time there was clearly some work being done rehabbing the building. Strands of lights for construction crews were hung in the hallways and new steel beams were being put up.





Apparently the plan was to turn the property into a mix of townhomes, hotels, an amphitheater and art gallery. In 2019, the banks foreclosed on the property and those plans were stopped.





The Times Union reports that the buildings were about to be sold at auction in 2022, but the current owner declared bankruptcy and its future is now in the hands of the courts.





Hopefully someone can breathe new life into the property before nature takes over.





WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.