Access To Reproductive Health Care Protected In Massachusetts

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court, women all around the country have had real concerns that their rights are being taken away. We have heard all the arguments from both sides as to why access to abortion is important or not. No matter your feelings on the issue, personally, I can't imagine the government telling me what I can do with my body. I'm sure that will rile some of you up. I'm not looking to do that, but it's the world we live in.

In any case, Massachusetts has taken a huge step forward in protecting access to reproductive health care services for residents of the Commonwealth despite the Supreme Court's heavy-handed decision.

Legislation signed today by Governor Charlie Baker codifies several measures that were first included in an Executive Order issued by Baker in the hours following the Supreme Court’s decision last month. This law adopts several new or expanded measures to protect access to reproductive health services in the Commonwealth. All the protections in the bill apply equally to reproductive and gender-affirming health care services they are provided or that can be accessed in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Massachusetts remains steadfast in its commitment to protect access to reproductive health care services, especially in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. ~ Governor Charlie Baker

This legislation also protects patients and providers from legal interference when they are engaged in accessing or when they are providing reproductive and gender-affirming health care services that are legally protected in the Commonwealth.

