Actor Tom Hanks’ Favorite Massachusetts Store is Closing After 50 Years

Who knew this kind of store even still existed? I mean, this is so Tom Hanks.

So let's get right to it because this real-life story would make a fun Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan rom-com reminiscent of Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail vibes.

You see, Tom Hanks is a typewriter enthusiast. According to Far Out, Tom's obsession with typewriters goes so far as owning around 250.

According to the London Literature Festival, what thrills him about typewriters is that they are meant to do one thing and one thing only, so with just a tiny amount of effort and maintenance, they'll virtually work forever.

Now to Arlington, Massachusetts, where Cambridge Typewriter is closing after more than 50 years. According to the Boston website, in 2023, Tom sent the store owner, Tom Furrier, an autographed Olympia SM-4 along with a handwritten note that is beyond poetic.

On one hand, you are taking [it] off my shelves and out in the greater world. On the other hand, you are giving me more space and less clutter. On the third (?) hand, you just may be giving this miracle of a machine a fuller, newer life of use.

According to the Boston website, March 31 is its final day in business, and the owner is selling every typewriter for around $30 each. He was hoping to find a buyer,r but after a year it just hasn't happened.

That said, the signed typewriter from Tom isn't for sale.

People still come in and ask to see it, but I’m going to keep it for a few more years. I like to use it. I like the vibes that I get from it. When I do pass it on, I’m going to donate it to a local small charity to auction off to make money for small town causes.

Cambridge Typewriter will host a final “type-in,” which is the store’s annual typewriter party, to celebrate the owner's retirement in March. Maybe owner Tom will send Tom an invite to the type-in.

Tom Hanks could play the shop owner, and Meg Ryan buys the store at the last minute, saving it from closure, or vice versa. Or maybe it's being knocked down for condos, and Meg or Tom's character saves the day.

Anyway, farewell to this vintage store unless, in real life, Tom buys it himself.

