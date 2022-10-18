Here's a question, Berkshire County: What could be worse than being stopped by police for driving while drunk? How about this? Actually crashing into a police vehicle because you're driving drunk.

And if that weren't bad enough, while conducting a search on your vehicle, the police find a loaded weapon stuck between the seats! And to make matters worse, the car you were driving(you know, the one you crashed) was unregistered and uninsured! True story.

According to a media statement from the Springfield Police Department, Kristen Vazquez, 24 years old of Adams, was arrested early Saturday morning after crashing into a police cruiser in Springfield.

Springfield Police report that at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning, as nightclubs and bars were letting out, police were assisting with traffic in and outside a parking garage in the lower area of Worthington Street.

While this was happening, a driver(later identified as Vazquez) got into a car with two passengers and almost immediately drove into a parked unmarked police cruiser. Law enforcement officers let the two passengers go and proceeded to conduct a field sobriety test on the driver before placing her under arrest.

While officers were searching the vehicle they recovered a loaded firearm that was stuck between the driver's seat and the center console. Here's a picture of the weapon:

Kristen Vazquez is charged with the following infractions:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

OUI - Liquor

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID

Possession of a Class B Drug

For more on the story, visit the Springfield Police Department's Facebook page here.

