Adams Woman In Trouble For Loaded Weapon And OUI After Crashing Into Police Car
Here's a question, Berkshire County: What could be worse than being stopped by police for driving while drunk? How about this? Actually crashing into a police vehicle because you're driving drunk.
And if that weren't bad enough, while conducting a search on your vehicle, the police find a loaded weapon stuck between the seats! And to make matters worse, the car you were driving(you know, the one you crashed) was unregistered and uninsured! True story.
According to a media statement from the Springfield Police Department, Kristen Vazquez, 24 years old of Adams, was arrested early Saturday morning after crashing into a police cruiser in Springfield.
Springfield Police report that at approximately 2 a.m. Saturday morning, as nightclubs and bars were letting out, police were assisting with traffic in and outside a parking garage in the lower area of Worthington Street.
While this was happening, a driver(later identified as Vazquez) got into a car with two passengers and almost immediately drove into a parked unmarked police cruiser. Law enforcement officers let the two passengers go and proceeded to conduct a field sobriety test on the driver before placing her under arrest.
While officers were searching the vehicle they recovered a loaded firearm that was stuck between the driver's seat and the center console. Here's a picture of the weapon:
Kristen Vazquez is charged with the following infractions:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- OUI - Liquor
- Uninsured Motor Vehicle
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Number Plate Violation to Conceal ID
- Possession of a Class B Drug
For more on the story, visit the Springfield Police Department's Facebook page here.