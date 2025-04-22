Adorable Million Dollar Lighthouse Home for Sale in Massachusetts

It's beautiful and so well-maintained, ready for a new owner, and so perfectly located as a tiny, uniquely idyllic New England home.

Originally listed for sale at $1.25 million, it's now on the market for $1.1 million.

According to Boston Magazine, you can own the historic Borden Flats Lighthouse, on the Taunton River in Somerset, and talk about being beyond centralized. It's 30 minutes from Providence, a lovely 45-minute drive to Newport, 30 minutes to Cape Cod, and an hour to Boston.

Yes, it's a novelty, but one you could actually live in part-time, full-time, or rent out. According to the Patriot Ledger, the lighthouse features five levels connected by a wooden, blue spiral staircase. This 900-square-foot home has a dining area, sitting room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and a deck.

Oh, and did I mention the two super-friendly ghosts?

According to the Patriot Ledger, it's just a three-minute boat ride to shore, and you don't even have to worry about actually running it.

The lighthouse is automated, so you don't have to run it. You may get an annual visit from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration because it contains some weather equipment that needs looking at from time to time, but the Coast Guard gave up ownership in 1963.

According to Boston Magazine, the current owner has been renting out the lighthouse since 2018. It's only one of two offshore lighthouses in the area available for overnight stays, too.

The lighthouse was built in 1881 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was abandoned by the Coast Guard in 1963 and eventually sold in 2010.

Owner Kevin Ferias isn't just taking the best offer, either. As a matter of fact, he's already turned down several. Kevin wants the fit to be just right.

I’ve got to feel it in here that they have the same passion. I haven’t had an interested party yet that wanted to do it themselves. They just want to own it and pay somebody to run it. This place deserves that kind of passion.

You won't have to do a thing with it if you don't want to, or go crazy and enjoy making some changes if you want.

To see some photos, click the Instagram link below. To see everything, then click on the bio.

