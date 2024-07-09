Popular Massachusetts Band Charges Roughly $2 Million to Perform at Events

A few legendary bands and musical artists are on their "farewell tour." Of course when you hear the term "farewell tour" you probably automatically think that it's a marketing trick for a big cash grab. Artists like Ozzy Osbourne, Kiss, and Cher (to name a few) have announced farewell tours only to return in the future with more tours that last for several years, even decades.

2024 has more musical artists that are planning on wrapping up touring performances including Foreigner, The B-52's, and Gladys Knight but again, nobody knows if these final tours will stick or if any of these groups will come out of retirement right away which in the end may be a good thing for rabid fans of these groups.

A Massachusetts Band is Calling it Quits from Live Touring in Early 2025

Another band that is calling it quits is Boston rockers Aerosmith. The band rescheduled their "Peace Out" farewell tour a few months ago, as they were only able to play a few shows before singer Steven Tyler suffered a fractured larynx (I'm glad I saw the band live years back in Mansfield). The tour will resume on Sep. 20 and will conclude early next year. You can catch the bad boys from Boston in Massachusetts when they play TD Garden in Boston on Dec. 31.

Did You Know You Can Book Celebrities Like Aerosmith for Your Event?

If you ever wanted to know what a band of Aerosmith's caliber charges you can check out the website Celebrity Talent International and enter a name or act to get an idea. As a matter of fact, the site notes that you can hire big names to perform or speak at many types of events.

How Much Does it Cost to Book Aerosmith for an Event?

According to the website, if you want to book Aerosmith for your event, you can (depending on many factors..health, schedules etc.) but it's going to cost you around $2,000,000 and that's on the low side. Here's a quote from the site about Aerosmith booking costs:

The final Aerosmith booking price is contingent on many variables and the booking fee we may show is based on a range derived from our past experience with what will Aerosmith charge for an event. An example fee to book Aerosmith is in the starting range of $2,000,000-$2,499,999.

If you want to be entertained by live Aerosmith music at your next event, unless you have loads of money to spend and the band is willing to play an event during or beyond their farewell tour, you may just want to hire an Aerosmith tribute band. That should do the trick and save you millions.

